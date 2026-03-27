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Turkish influencer Kübra Karaaslan, 21, dies in bridge jump tragedy

As per the bystanders’s account, Karaaslan was spotted climbing over the suspension bridge’s safety railing in broad daylight on Monday, 23, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Turkish influencer Kübra Karaaslan, 21, dies in bridge jump tragedy
Turkish influencer Kübra Karaaslan, 21, dies in bridge jump tragedy

Kübra Karaaslan, who has amassed a huge social media following dies in a tragic incident on March 26, 2026.

Karaaslan’s jump video soon after it surfaced on social media, has been making rounds on the internet with her followers reeling from the loss of a young influencer. She was 21.

Karaaslan was known for posting lifestyle content on her social media platforms attempted to jump off the Osman Gazi suspension bridge, located in Gebze, Turkey, as per reports of the local media outlets.

As per the bystanders’s account, Karaaslan was spotted climbing over the suspension bridge’s safety railing in broad daylight on Monday, 23, 2026.

In the now viral video, several drivers and passers-by are seen to have stopped their vehicles to rescue her from jumping over the bridge.

The worried bystanders tried their best to convince the young influencer to forgo the daring stunt for quite some time.

But she apparently wasn’t convinced and jumped off from a height of several meters splashing into the water.

Emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted Karaaslan to a nearby medical facility, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Who was Kübra Karaaslan?

Karaaslan had garnered a sizeable social media following by sharing daily lifestyle content. She was viral amongst sports fans as a die-hard supporter of the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe, at times showing team colors in her posts.

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