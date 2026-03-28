Jessica Alba gets creative with her pants in new video

Jessica Alba has given her followers a glimpse into real life behind the glamour, and the moment everyone is talking about involves lying flat on a leather sofa to zip up a pair of jeans.

The actress, 44, posted a photo dump to Instagram on Thursday, 26 March, captioned "Coast to coast," which included a short clip of herself lying on her back across a brown leather couch, hauling a pair of dark-wash jeans up over her waist before buttoning and zipping them closed and standing up.

She was wearing a black silk camisole with lace trim and oversized hoop earrings throughout the whole operation.

The rest of the carousel was equally candid, another shot showed her on the same sofa surrounded by piles of clothes, while a separate snap captured her enjoying a bubble bath complete with gold eye patches under her eyes.

The low-key content comes shortly after a rather more polished outing.

Alba attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside her boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, sharing a split photo of the pair on Instagram Stories.

Alba and Ramirez were first linked in 2025 after being photographed together boarding a flight from Cancún to Los Angeles.