Viral video of doctors' 'race' during surgeries sparks action at Lahore hospital

Screengrabs from the viral video showing doctors performing the surgery and their colleagues recording the video.

A short video clip allegedly showing doctors and medical staff behaving in an inappropriate manner during surgical procedures at a Lahore hospital has sparked outrage online and triggered official action from the Punjab government.

The footage, which went viral on social media, is said to have been recorded inside the operation theatre of Lady Willingdon Hospital in Lahore. In the video, two separate surgeries can reportedly be seen taking place at the same time.

The video also appears to show doctors and staff members making victory signs while the procedures were under way, drawing criticism over the non-serious conduct seen inside the operation theatre.

According to reports, the two surgeries under way were Caesarean sections, and the doctors were allegedly engaged in a competition over who would complete the operation first. Voices heard in the clip can also reportedly be interpreted as supporting the claim.

The incident has sparked serious concerns over medical ethics and patient safety.

After the video spread online, the Punjab government took strict notice of the matter and sought explanations from the hospital administration.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare has asked Lady Willingdon Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farah Inam and Head of the Gynaecology Department Professor Dr Uzma Hussain to submit their replies within three days.

In addition, the postgraduate training of four doctors — Dr Tayyaba Fatima Toor, Dr Maham Amin, Dr Zainab Tahir and Dr Ayesha Afzal — has been suspended.

Officials said such alleged conduct was a violation of medical ethics and was strictly prohibited under government rules as well as the hospital’s standard operating procedures.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said such actions amounted to a breach of medical ethics, an insult to patient dignity and a violation of professional standards.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood said disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against those responsible if a satisfactory response was not submitted within the stipulated time.

The competent authority has also termed the matter a serious example of negligence in the discharge of official duties.