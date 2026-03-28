Islamabad draws global media spotlight ahead of possible US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD: Leading international television networks, newspapers, wire services and media groups have dispatched senior correspondents to Pakistan, as Islamabad emerges as a venue for anticipated US-Iran talks.

An unusually large presence of foreign journalists has been witnessed in the federal capital this week, reflecting growing expectations of Pakistan’s role as a mediator in efforts to de-escalate the ongoing Middle East conflict. The government has facilitated their arrival by issuing visas on priority.

Highly placed sources said relevant ministries and departments have been directed to extend full support and logistical assistance to visiting media personnel. In this regard, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar has instructed officials to ensure maximum facilitation for journalists in carrying out their professional duties.

The influx of global media was particularly visible at the weekly Foreign Office briefing, conducted by Additional Foreign Secretary Tahir Hussain Andrabi. Journalists were given the opportunity to ask questions on all aspects of the evolving situation, with a strong focus on Pakistan’s communications with the parties involved in the conflict and its expected diplomatic role.

Ambassador Andrabi, who has also been designated as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, responded to queries with caution, given the sensitivity of the matter, and declined to entertain any off-the-record discussions.

Following the briefing, he held an informal interaction with journalists representing various regional and international outlets. Notably, while many global media organisations maintain regional hubs in New Delhi, Islamabad has temporarily become a focal point of diplomatic and media activity.

Sources further indicated that visiting journalists will also be granted access to the upcoming session of the National Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday, March 30.