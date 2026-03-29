PTI drops 'Imran Khan Release Force' plan after legal, internal objections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan can be seen in this undated image. — Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial

Gohar terms proposal unconstitutional and potentially militant.

Achakzai to decide timing of any mobilisation.

Leadership stresses peaceful protests, avoids past unrest.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has abandoned a proposal to form an “Imran Khan Release Force” following internal resistance and legal concerns, in a setback to hardline elements within the party, The News reported.

Before Ramadan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had announced the creation of a dedicated force aimed at mobilising supporters for the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The plan included administering an oath to volunteers and formally registering members before launching an organised campaign.

However, the proposal soon ran into resistance from within the party. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, who termed the idea “unconstitutional” and “illegal”, warned that the formation of any such force could fall into the category of militancy.

Following internal deliberations, the party leadership decided to scrap the force concept altogether. Instead, the initiative has now been reframed as a broader, inclusive political movement open to all supporters, without any oath-taking or formal structure resembling a force.

Sources said the revised strategy emphasises a gradual, peaceful and democratic street movement. Participation will not be restricted, and the party has explicitly ruled out any form of violence or militancy.

Importantly, decisions regarding the timing and nature of any street mobilisation will not rest with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. Instead, decisions regarding timing and launch of any street movement or march will be taken by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Party insiders revealed that extensive consultations have taken place not only within the PTI but also with allied opposition groups to ensure a unified and measured approach.

Senior PTI leaders, according to sources, have also stressed the need to avoid any repeat of past violent episodes, including the unrest of May 9 and clashes during protests in Islamabad in late 2024.

They have “firmly ensured” that future mobilisation would remain strictly peaceful and within constitutional bounds. The shift from a structured “force” to a conventional political movement is seen as a defeat of hardliners within the PTI, as pragmatic voices within the party appear to have prevailed over more confrontational approaches.