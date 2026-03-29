Zayn Malik makes longtime fan’s dream come true with one call

Zayn Malik is just a call away to turn his fans’ dream into a reality.

While the admirers yearn to have a moment with the former One Direction star, one lucky girl received the ultimate surprise.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker made a longtime fan’s dream come true with an exclusive video call.

Tiktok user @adi.on.tour, a Zayn fan who's chased his shows from Vegas to Europe, shared the heartwarming gesture as her ultimate fan milestone.

In the viral clip, the Die For Me singer, wearing a beanie and black shirt over a jacket, could be seen smiling, while the fan “stayed chill” at first, covering her face before beaming.

During the video call, the fan proudly showed him her signed posters on the wall behind.

In the TikTok video she also attached other posters, including ones from the 33-year-old heartthrob's One Direction days with the rest of the boys.

The fan's DMs were flooded with friends’ stunned reactions, all asking how she managed to make it happen.

She also shared how devoted of a fan she is with her decades-old posts and messages, Zayn’s past birthday celebrations, and moments from his recent live shows.

And this isn’t the last time she’ll see the Sideways singer as she’s set to attend the upcoming Looney Tunes meet-and-greet in West Babylon, NYC, on April 19.

The dream moment arrives as Zayn gears up for his fifth album KONNAKOL, set to drop on April 17 and The Konnakol Tour starting May 12 in Manchester.

Notably, while “deepfake” audio and AI video-call pranks are on the rise, it’s highly likely that this FaceTime was genuine.

Zayn appeared to be standing with someone holding the phone, possibly the fan’s friend helping her living the dream moment.