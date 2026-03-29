PIA resumes direct London flights after six-year gap

An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File

Special ceremony held at Islamabad airport for first flight.

PIA to operate direct flights to London from Lahore.

Minister says flights ease travel, save time and money.



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday resumed direct flights to London after a six-year hiatus, with the inaugural flight departing from Islamabad.

The airline confirmed the development in a post on X, adding that flights will also operate from Lahore to London.

"A new chapter unfolds, connecting two vibrant cities and bringing unforgettable journeys closer than ever," the post read.

A special inauguration ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport, marking the resumption of the flights, state media reported.

Secretary Defence Lt Gen (retired) Muhammad Ali, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, and PIA Consortium Chairman Arif Habib attended the ceremony.

PIA resumed UK operations in October last year after Britain removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List in July. The ban, imposed in July 2020 by UK and European aviation authorities, followed the fake pilot licence scandal.

The resumption of direct flights to London comes days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that PIA was set to commence direct flights from Islamabad and Lahore.

In an X post on March 26, he said that the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom "would travel with ease on direct flights saving time and money".

"Our govt took significant measures to resume direct flights to London soon after starting flights to Manchester," he wrote in the post.

Asif asserted that the nation will "soon witness the expansion of PIA fleet and revival of its network of direct flights" to more destinations in the UK, Europe, and Canada.

"Our government is also working closely with the aviation authority of the US to revive direct flight operations to US. I wish all stakeholders a brighter future after successful transformation of aviation sector in Pakistan, acknowledged by all International Aviation Authorities," the defence minister wrote.

The development comes three months after a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation acquired a majority stake in PIA for Rs135 billion in an auction held in December last year.

On March 4, the Privatisation Commission has approved the participation of Fauji Fertiliser Company (FFC) in the consortium, broadening the buyer group as the deal approaches its first major payment deadline in late April.