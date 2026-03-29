Karachi police extend deadline for govt-approved vehicle number plates

A stack of fancy number plates placed together. — INP/File

KARACHI: Karachi police have extended the deadline for installing government-approved vehicle number plates until April 1, offering motorists additional time to comply, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The two-day extension was announced by Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan to facilitate vehicle owners in obtaining and affixing official number plates ahead of strict enforcement.

According to police, a citywide crackdown against private, fancy, and non-approved number plates will now begin on April 1, instead of the earlier announced date of March 30.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violators once the deadline expires.

Police also said that drivers operating vehicles without a valid driving licence will face legal action as part of the enforcement campaign.

Officials emphasised that the use of unapproved or decorative number plates is prohibited by law, as it hampers vehicle identification and raises security concerns.

Citizens have been urged to ensure their vehicles carry only official number plates and to comply within the given timeframe to avoid penalties during the crackdown.