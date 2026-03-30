All accused acquitted in high-profile Umme Rubab Chandio's family murder case

An undated image of complainant Umme Rubab Chandio exiting a court. — X@UmeRubabChandio

Complainant vows to take her case to higher courts for justice.

Verdict announced amid heightened security around court.

Section 144 imposed across entire district of Dadu amid security concerns.



A local court in Dadu on Monday acquitted all accused in the high-profile triple murder case of Umme Rubab Chandio's father, grandfather and uncle after a seven-year-long trial.

The Model Criminal Court had reserved the verdict on February 27, reportedly after 400 hearings spanning over years, in a case that has drawn widespread public attention.

The case, which dates back several years, involved the murder of three male members of the complainant, Umme Rubab's family, allegedly by some influential figures in Mehar, for forming a Tamandar Council against the tribal chieftain system.

As per the case details, eight people had been accused of involvement in the triple murder. They included members of Sindh Assembly Sardar Ahmed Chandio, Burhan Khan Chandio, and former SHO Karim Bux Chandio.

Four of the accused were in jail, while four were out on bail.

The trial concluded after recording the witness statements and hearing the final arguments during the previous hearing.

The case gained national attention after Umme Rubab, protesting what she described as a lack of justice, topped the vehicle of then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to register her protest.

In 2020, a Sindh Police inquiry conducted by officer Pir Muhammad Shah had given the accused members of assembly Sardar Chandio and his brother Burhan a clean chit, citing insufficient evidence.

Over the years, the case was transferred between several courts, including the Anti-Terrorism Court in Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Mirpur Mathelo, and later the Sessions Court in Dadu.

Speaking to media outside the court after the verdict, Umme Rubab said the decision had come from a state court, but maintained that the public had already known what is true.

She said that her side had already won the case in the court of public opinion.

She further said that “all fingers are not equal”, and announced that she would challenge the decision in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Extraordinary security arrangements had been put in place ahead of the verdict due to the sensitive nature of the case.



Earlier, Dadu Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saddam Hussain Khaskheli said that Section 144 has been imposed across the district on the orders of a district and sessions judge, and a ban on gatherings of more than five people will remain in force during the court proceedings.

The police also deployed heavy security around the Judicial Complex and on all routes leading to and from the court premises. Citizens were advised to use alternative routes to avoid disruption.

According to the police, more than 450 personnel, including deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), station house officers (SHOs) and lady police officers, were assigned for security duties. The arrangements were being supervised by over 40 DSPs and SHOs.

In addition, Rescue teams, fire brigade units and special search teams were also placed on high alert.

SSP Khaskheli said that temporary checkpoints would also be set up on the Indus Highway for snap checking as part of the wider security plan. He further said that weapons were completely banned inside the court premises during the hearing, while public crowds and supporters were not be allowed entry into the court compound.

Security has also been tightened at the residence of Umme Rubab in Mehar.