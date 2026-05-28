Youm-e-Takbeer marks defining moment in Pakistan's nuclear history, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in Islamabad, on August 13, 2022. — Prime Minister's Office

PM says nuclear deterrence remains key barrier against hostile designs.

Reaffirms commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Warns against hostile elements, proxy networks targeting security.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28, 2026), said the day marks “a defining moment in Pakistan’s history when the entire nation demonstrated unwavering resolve, national unity, and extraordinary courage by emerging as a nuclear power.”

He said that on May 28, 1998, in response to India’s nuclear tests, Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests, which “not only restored the strategic balance in South Asia but also sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan would never compromise on its defence and sovereignty.”

The prime minister said the day “stands as testimony that the defence of the God-gifted nation envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and founded by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah remains in strong and secure hands.”

Paying tribute to those involved in the nuclear programme, he said they included the “visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the resolute decision-making and courageous leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and our national heroes Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr. Samar Mubarakmand,” along with “countless scientists, engineers, experts, members of the Armed Forces, and dedicated workers whose contributions made Pakistan’s defence impregnable.”

He said India carried out nuclear tests driven by “war hysteria, extremist thinking, and expansionist ambitions,” adding that Pakistan responded with “wisdom and resolve, crushing the enemy’s designs through timely and decisive action.”

Despite international pressure, economic coercion, threats of sanctions, and financial incentives, he said: “Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remained steadfast and refused to compromise on Pakistan’s freedom, dignity, and sovereignty.”

He said Youm-e-Takbeer symbolises “national self-respect, unity, sacrifice, and the unshakeable commitment to the defence of the homeland,” adding that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence “remains a decisive barrier against hostile ambitions.”

Referring to recent developments, he said that through “resolute response to enemy aggression during Maarka-e-Haq,” Pakistan once again demonstrated unity. He said India staged the “Pahalgam false flag operation” and used it to attack civilians and mosques, but “our Armed Forces and the nation stood united like Bunyan-un-Marsoos, not only defeating the enemy’s objectives but also shattering its arrogance regarding military and numerical superiority.”

He praised the leadership of the armed forces, saying that under Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the forces displayed “exemplary professionalism and operational excellence.” At the same time, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf “further reinforced Pakistan’s strength and valour.”

He said Pakistan has made it clear that it “harbours no aggressive intentions; however, we fully reserve the right to defend our homeland.”

He added that after its “humiliating defeat in Maarka-e-Haq,” the enemy has resorted to proxy networks, naming “Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan,” allegedly facilitated by the Afghan regime. He said Pakistan remains committed to eliminating these threats and warned that “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will eradicate all such hostile networks and their facilitators.”

He said the nation will remain grateful to its heroes and called for a renewed commitment to unity, peace, progress, stability, and the country's security.