King Charles ‘reacts' to Prince Harry Sandringham plea with surprise decision

Prince Harry is reportedly anticipating an invitation to Sandringham this summer and the notion seemed to have thrown the Palace in a new frenzy.

While the reconciliation was “moving in the right direction” after the Clarence House meeting last September between Harry and his father, King Charles, but the spark for the reunion is notably fizzling out.

A friend of Harry had told The Sunday Times that if King Charles were to invite him to Sandringham, he would go. However, it is imperative that he receives security for his family which would “automatically” come with the monarch’s invitation.

The pal insisted that Harry needs “an enhanced package of security, so he can stay as long as he wants whenever he wants, and see his father with the children”.

These claims have not gone down well at the Palace as a source revealed that the Firm would be “horrified by any suggestion of using the king’s grandchildren as a form of bargaining tool”.

Just a day after Harry’s camp spoke about the invite, a Daily Mail report cited a source close to the monarch stating that King Charles will bot intervene in the internal debate of Harry’s security as it would be “constitutionally inappropriate”.

There is also a stern message for Harry as a friend of the King warned that if the Duke of Sussex “truly wishes” to see his father then it would be better if his camp “allowed such matters to be discussed privately”.

“Low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the Ravec process, that review is still ongoing as the UK government is “consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including the duke, and will reach a fair and appropriate decision on that basis”.

Hence, it would seem that the decision is not coming out any time soon.