King Charles recognises decades of groundbreaking work in arts with Damehood

Meera Syal has been awarded a damehood by The King in recognition of her outstanding services to literature, drama and charity.

The honour celebrates Syal’s remarkable contribution across stage, screen and page from her groundbreaking work in sketch comedy to her acclaimed novels and powerful dramatic performances that have brought South Asian British experiences into the cultural mainstream.

A pioneering voice in British entertainment, Syal first rose to prominence as a co-creator and performer on the award-winning sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, before going on to captivate audiences with The Kumars at No. 42.

Her literary achievements include the bestselling novel Anita and Me, which has become a modern classic and is widely studied for its vivid portrayal of identity, adolescence and multicultural Britain.

Alongside her writing and acting, Syal has remained active in theatre, television and radio, consistently championing diverse voices in the arts.

Beyond her creative work, the new dame has long supported charitable causes, particularly those focused on education, representation and opportunities in the arts for underrepresented communities.