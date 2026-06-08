Princess Anne's ex-husband attends son's wedding alongside rumoured girlfriend

Captain Mark Phillips was spotted on Saturday as he celebrated a major family milestone, the wedding of his son, Peter Phillips, to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The 77-year-old former Olympic equestrian was seen arriving at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, where friends and family gathered to witness Peter's second marriage.

According to reports, Mark was also accompanied by his long-rumoured partner, Belgian equestrian Florence Standaert.

While the pair were not photographed together and have never publicly confirmed their relationship, their attendance at such a significant royal family occasion is likely to fuel further speculation.

Mark and Florence have been linked since 2022, when they were spotted together at the prestigious Burghley Horse Trials.

Since then, the pair have reportedly attended several high-profile equestrian events, though they have kept their relationship firmly out of the public eye.

The wedding marked a special family moment for Mark, who shares Peter and daughter Zara Tindall with his former wife, Princess Anne.

The couple were married for nearly two decades before divorcing in 1992, but they are believed to have remained on friendly terms and are often seen supporting their children and grandchildren at equestrian events.

A celebrated horseman in his own right, Mark enjoyed a distinguished sporting career and was part of the British team that won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

Decades later, his passion for equestrian sport continues to be a key part of his life and may also have played a role in bringing Florence into his world.