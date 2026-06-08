King Charles clears the way for Scottish World Cup party

King Charles has given the royal seal of approval to a special one-off bank holiday in Scotland.

Set for Monday, June 15, comes as Scotland prepares to make its first appearance at football's biggest tournament in 28 years.

Steve Clarke's side will kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti in Group C, ending a wait that stretches back to France 1998.

The decision follows a proposal from First Minister John Swinney, who argued that supporters should have the opportunity to fully enjoy the historic occasion.

The game is set to kick off at 9pm local time in the United States, meaning supporters back home will be tuning in during the early hours of the morning.

Announcing the move, Mr Swinney said Scotland would be "on the world stage" this summer and stressed the importance of allowing as many people as possible to take part in the celebrations.

"It has been almost three decades since our men's national team played at the World Cup finals tournament," he said, thanking King Charles for backing the proposal.

"I am very grateful to King for approving the proposal."

The First Minister also encouraged employers across Scotland to work with staff to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the occasion.

Scotland's World Cup journey will continue with a clash against Morocco on June 19 before a blockbuster group-stage finale against Brazil on June 24.