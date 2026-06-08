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Princess Eugenie faces heat as she 'channels' Meghan's energy

Meghan Markle presence 'felt' at Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling's wedding: Here's how
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Princess Eugenie faces heat as she &apos;channels&apos; Meghan&apos;s energy
Princess Eugenie faces heat as she 'channels' Meghan's energy

Princess Eugenie tried to avoid any negative press at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding, but one moment spoiled the plan.

The York sisters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, alongside their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joined the royal family on a Saturday's dreamy event at All Saints Church in Kemble.

As the couples arrived, they were greeted by the members of the firm, including Zara and Mike Tindall.

Prince William was also photographed greeting his cousin Beatrice.

A special moment between Eugenie and Zara's daughter, Mia, caught the attention.

The mother-to-be shared a warm hug with the 12-year-old. However, in the photo, Eugenie was seen watching directly towards the camera.

Fans accused her of staging a heartfelt moment, just like Meghan Markle

A social media user wrote, "Princess Eugenie looking straight at the camera, smirking using a child.... how very Meghan Markle of her..."

"She reminds me of Markle, who always seeks out the camera," another wrote.

However, some fans called a beautiful exchange of love between family members after a difficult period in life. 

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