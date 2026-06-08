Meghan Markle delights Prince Harry with peace message for King Charles

Prince Harry was finally relieved as Meghan Markle joined his peace mission by sending a message to King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their active working roles in 2020. The couple made this major decision in order to pursue life on their own terms, away from media and royal scrutiny.

But now things have changed. Amid reported financial problems and King Charles' health scare, Harry expressed a strong desire to reconcile with his family in the UK.

At first, Meghan was allegedly not in favour of his plan. However, she is now making efforts to win back the royals.

According to the National Examiner, Harry is "pleased" with Meghan's change of heart. She is "fully on board" with the Duke to make amends with the royal family.

It has also been claimed that Meghan made a "huge gift basket" for the King and Queen Camilla.

The pair added a personal note for the King and Queen, also.

Meghan's post on her and Harry's 8th wedding anniversary is also proof that she wants to win over King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet's mother shared a number of photos from her royal wedding. But one picture featuring the King escorting her inside St George's Chapel caught the attention.

It was dubbed an intentional move made by the Duchess, as Ingirb Seward said, Meghan wanted to say, "We're still very much part of your family."