Royal nanny honoured after decade of service to the Wales family

For more than a decade, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has quietly become one of the most trusted figures in the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Spanish-born Norland-trained nanny first joined the royal household in 2014, when Prince George was still an infant, and has remained a constant presence ever since, supporting the family through key milestones in their lives away from the public eye.

Although rarely seen in the spotlight, Maria’s contribution has not gone unnoticed within royal circles.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal in Silver by the Prince of Wales, a personal recognition of her dedication and long-standing service to the family.

Originally from the city of Palencia in Spain, Maria trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, renowned for producing elite childcare professionals for families around the world.

Founded in 1892, Norland has built a global reputation for combining rigorous academic study with practical childcare training, preparing graduates to work in complex, high-pressure environments.

Its distinctive brown-uniformed nannies are instantly recognisable and often entrusted with supporting some of the most high-profile households in Britain.

Maria’s professionalism has seen her accompany the royal family at significant public moments, including Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.