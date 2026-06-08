 
Geo News

Princess Lilibet to follow key rule during meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter set to be introduced with major change
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 08, 2026

Princess Lilibet to follow key rule during meeting with King Charles
Princess Lilibet set to follow key royal rule after Montecito celebration

Princess Lilibet is set to be introduced with a key royal rule, which will also be helpful for her during a meeting with King Charles.

The youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently turned 5 on June 4, and now she has to curtsy to the King and Queen.

It has been said that from the age of five, the royal family's kids are expected to curtsy to the reigning monarch.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, royal expert Marlene Eilers Koenig previously explained the royal rule.

She said, "Certainly by age five. The only person they will curtsy or bow to is the sovereign. A royal highness does not curtsy to another royal highness. Yes, there are articles that state this, but it is not true.

"Curtseying and bowing is etiquette, nothing to do with precedence. You bow or curtsy the first time you see the sovereign and then again when you leave."

If the rumours are true and Harry is set to return to the UK this summer for an Invictus Games event, there is a high chance that he will bring his family.

A possible reunion between the King and his grandkids is expected. 

King Charles clears the way for Scottish World Cup party video
King Charles clears the way for Scottish World Cup party
Meghan Markle delights Prince Harry with peace message for King Charles video
Meghan Markle delights Prince Harry with peace message for King Charles
Prince Harry's costly mistake may shatter his last tie to William video
Prince Harry's costly mistake may shatter his last tie to William
Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling release wedding photos after Harry snub
Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling release wedding photos after Harry snub
King Charles deeply personal letter about losing beloved royal: 'Heartbreaking'
King Charles deeply personal letter about losing beloved royal: 'Heartbreaking'
Meghan Markle 'reacts' to Princess Kate 'frustrating' royal move video
Meghan Markle 'reacts' to Princess Kate 'frustrating' royal move
Prince William's reaction to Princess Kate's unexpected gesture to 'ex'
Prince William's reaction to Princess Kate's unexpected gesture to 'ex'
Prince Harry, Meghan on Taylor Swift wedding guest list? Details revealed video
Prince Harry, Meghan on Taylor Swift wedding guest list? Details revealed