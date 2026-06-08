Princess Lilibet to follow key rule during meeting with King Charles

Princess Lilibet set to follow key royal rule after Montecito celebration

Princess Lilibet is set to be introduced with a key royal rule, which will also be helpful for her during a meeting with King Charles.

The youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently turned 5 on June 4, and now she has to curtsy to the King and Queen.

It has been said that from the age of five, the royal family's kids are expected to curtsy to the reigning monarch.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, royal expert Marlene Eilers Koenig previously explained the royal rule.

She said, "Certainly by age five. The only person they will curtsy or bow to is the sovereign. A royal highness does not curtsy to another royal highness. Yes, there are articles that state this, but it is not true.

"Curtseying and bowing is etiquette, nothing to do with precedence. You bow or curtsy the first time you see the sovereign and then again when you leave."

If the rumours are true and Harry is set to return to the UK this summer for an Invictus Games event, there is a high chance that he will bring his family.

A possible reunion between the King and his grandkids is expected.