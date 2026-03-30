Louis Tomlinson turns heads in eye-catching red jacket at Sweden concert

Louis Tomlinson is bringing a bold splash of colour to the stage during his How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

The former One Direction star turned heads at the fourth show of the tour, stepping out in a striking red jacket that instantly stood out against the high-energy concert setting.

On March 29, the Lemonade singer performed at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, delivering an electrifying performance for fans.

Shortly after taking the stage, he shared a glimpse of the night on Instagram.

The photo captures the singer center-stage, gripping a microphone stand with both hands, dressed in the eye-catching red jacket layered over a black T-shirt and loose, faded dark-wash jeans.

Dramatic blue spotlights beam diagonally behind him. A small tag on the image also marks the location as Stockholm and labels the night as “Show 4” of the tour.

The tour supports Louis’ third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts following its release in January.

The setlist leans heavily on new tracks such as Lemonade, Imposter, and Palaces, while still treating fans to favourites from his earlier work and some One Direction hits.