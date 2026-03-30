 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson turns heads in eye-catching red jacket at Sweden concert

Louis Tomlinson performs new and old songs in fourth show of How Did We Get Here? World Tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Louis Tomlinson turns heads in eye-catching red jacket at Sweden concert
Louis Tomlinson turns heads in eye-catching red jacket at Sweden concert

Louis Tomlinson is bringing a bold splash of colour to the stage during his How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

The former One Direction star turned heads at the fourth show of the tour, stepping out in a striking red jacket that instantly stood out against the high-energy concert setting.

On March 29, the Lemonade singer performed at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, delivering an electrifying performance for fans.

Louis Tomlinson turns heads in eye-catching red jacket at Sweden concert

Shortly after taking the stage, he shared a glimpse of the night on Instagram.

The photo captures the singer center-stage, gripping a microphone stand with both hands, dressed in the eye-catching red jacket layered over a black T-shirt and loose, faded dark-wash jeans.

Dramatic blue spotlights beam diagonally behind him. A small tag on the image also marks the location as Stockholm and labels the night as “Show 4” of the tour.

The tour supports Louis’ third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts following its release in January.

The setlist leans heavily on new tracks such as Lemonade, Imposter, and Palaces, while still treating fans to favourites from his earlier work and some One Direction hits.

Tom Holland explains why he keeps his distance from Hollywood
Tom Holland explains why he keeps his distance from Hollywood
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr enjoy castle escape after BAFTA nomination success
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr enjoy castle escape after BAFTA nomination success
Olivia Munn reveals what helped her through cancer battle
Olivia Munn reveals what helped her through cancer battle
Lisa Kudrow shares 'Friends' reruns helped cope with Matthew Perry's loss
Lisa Kudrow shares 'Friends' reruns helped cope with Matthew Perry's loss
Sophie Habboo gives birth where Kate Middleton had her children
Sophie Habboo gives birth where Kate Middleton had her children
Joseph Baena walks in Arnold footsteps with triple Gold in bodybuilding debut
Joseph Baena walks in Arnold footsteps with triple Gold in bodybuilding debut
Hailey Bieber gives fans sneak peek into intimate moment with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber gives fans sneak peek into intimate moment with Justin Bieber
BTS break their own record with blockbuster 'ARIRANG' debut
BTS break their own record with blockbuster 'ARIRANG' debut