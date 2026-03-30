PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across country from April 1

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Temperature to drop across country amid rain spell, says PMD.

Adds Punjab, Islamabad to see thunderstorms, hail from April 1.

Sindh to receive rain, storms from April 2 to 4: Met Office.



In a fresh weather advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected to grip much of the country between April 1-4.

The Met Office, in its advisory on Monday, said that a westerly wave is expected to move into southwestern Balochistan on April 1, gradually extending its influence across nearly all provinces over the following days.

"Balochistan will be the first to bear the brunt of the system, with rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms anticipated from the evening of April 1 across a sweeping stretch of districts from coastal areas including Gwadar, Pasni, and Ormara inland through Quetta, Ziarat, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar, and dozens of other regions, continuing through April 4 with occasional breaks," it said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see conditions deteriorate from the night of April 1, with rain and thunderstorms affecting the entire province from Chitral, Dir, and Swat in the north to Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan in the south, the advisory noted.

The PMD said that snow is expected over higher elevations, while isolated areas face the added threat of hailstorms and heavy downpours.

The Met Office further said that Punjab and Islamabad will also be drawn into the system from the night of April 1, with thunderstorms and hailstorms forecast across the region from Murree and Rawalpindi down through Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Dera Ghazi Khan and the surrounding areas face a heightened risk of particularly heavy rainfall.

Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK are expected to experience rain, snow over the mountains, and hailstorms from the night of April 1, covering districts including Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Mirpur, among others.

The advisory said that Sindh will be the last province affected, with Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and several other cities facing rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms from April 2 through April 4. The authorities are warning of serious secondary hazards throughout the period.

The Met Office warned that flash flooding is anticipated in northeast Balochistan and in local streams and waterways across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 2 to 4, while hill torrents are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, electricity infrastructure, billboards, and solar panels, while standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh are at risk from hail and strong winds," it added.

The farmers have been urged to take protective measures in line with prevailing weather conditions.

The daytime temperatures are expected to fall noticeably across the country during this period.

The Met Office strongly advised the public, tourists, and travellers to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel throughout the forecast window.

The weather system is expected to persist beyond April 4, and an updated advisory will be issued in due course.

"All concerned authorities have been formally directed to remain vigilant and take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation during the forecast period," the PMD said.

17 killed in KP rains

At least 17 people, including children and women, have lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to recent heavy rains that caused roofs and walls of houses to collapse.

The PDMA released a preliminary report covering damages caused by rainfall since March 25. The spokesperson stated that among the deceased are 14 children, one man and two women.

The injured include 25 men, 5 women and 26 children. The report further revealed that at least 11 houses have been partially damaged due to the ongoing rains.

The affected districts include Bannu, Abbottabad, Kohat, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Battagram and North Waziristan, where multiple incidents of structural collapse have been reported.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway as rainfall continues intermittently across various parts of the province.