Prominent businessman shot dead during robbery in Islamabad

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

A prominent businessman was shot dead after armed robbers opened fire during a robbery at a farmhouse in Islamabad, police said on Monday.

The slain businessman, identified as Amir Awan, was injured in the firing on Sunday at the farmhouse located in a posh area of the federal capital, the police authorities added.

Police said Awan was shot twice after resisting the robbers, who had first disarmed the security guards stationed at the gate before entering the premises.

The victim was moved to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds; however, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment earlier today, the police added.

They added that they have identified the suspects involved in the killing, and arrests will be made soon.

Last month, a group of women was allegedly assaulted and robbed of 10 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs2 million in cash during a mugging incident near a well-known food chain outside Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

Footage of the incident showed the assailants physically assaulting the women, dragging them by their hair, and subjecting them to violence on the road.

According to the FIR registered at Margalla Police Station on the complaint of one of the victims, the prime suspect, identified as Jamal, along with his accomplices, intercepted the women on February 23.

The suspects then assaulted them and forcibly took away their gold jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene.