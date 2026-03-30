Lady Gaga thanks fiancé Michael Polansky for making her 40th 'so special'

Lady Gaga recently revealed she plans on tying the knot soon with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga just hit a major milestone, and it was made extra special thanks to her fiance Michael Polansky.

After marking her 40th birthday on Saturday, March 28, the pop icon took to social media to share how she celebrated her big day and thanked her husband-to-be for making it a memorable one.

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the singer spent her birthday listening to fellow musicians who had just come out with new music a day prior. “Haute & Freddy, Robyn, and Raye filled my birthday with their beautiful new albums,” Gaga revealed in a TikTok post.

“Had the best time listening and relaxing with Michael as we wind down The Mayhem Ball,” the Poker Face hitmaker added, referring to her ongoing Mayhem Ball Tour set to conclude on April 13 at Madison Square Garden.

“Thank you Michael for making my birthday so so special, I love you,” she gushed over Polansky.

“May the birthday month begin… Thank you monsters for all your beyond kind messages. Growing up w you is something I will always cherish,” Gaga concluded.

In addition to her tour, the 16-time Grammy-winner has had an eventful past year. Back in February, she joined Bad Bunny on the Super Bowl halftime show stage for a record-breaking concert.

Earlier this month, Gaga revealed that she and Polansky plan on tying the knot “soon” after spending the past year travelling. The couple have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in April 2024.