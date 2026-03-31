DPM Dar jets off to Beijing after Islamabad's push for regional peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departs for China on one-day visit, Islamabad, March 31, 2026. — Foreign Office

Ishaq Dar departs for China on one-day visit.

Visit comes amid efforts to ease Mideast war.

Visit comes after Pakistan hosted quadrilateral moot.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has departed for China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as Pakistan steps up diplomatic engagement amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israel war on Iran, hosting key regional ministers — from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt — and relaying messages between Washington and Tehran, placing Islamabad firmly in the global spotlight.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Office said during his one-day visit, marking his second to Beijing this year, both FMs Dar and Yi will review bilateral ties and discuss regional developments and matters of mutual interest.

Ahead of Dar’s visit, China was being viewed as a potential guarantor in any future talks between Iran and the United States.

Washington-based scholar Vali Nasr, Iran has sought guarantees in any potential agreement with the US, with indications that Dar was travelling to China to explore Beijing’s role as a guarantor. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) Mushahid Hussain Syed said China’s role at this stage was “very important”, adding that Iran required a strong guarantor for any ceasefire and that China could fulfil that role.

In an earlier statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, marked by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.

The FO said Dar’s visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The statement added that Dar’s decision to proceed with the visit despite medical advice to rest following a hairline shoulder fracture suffered yesterday reflected the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with China.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan has emerged as a key facilitator between Iran and the United States, serving as an intermediary for messages between the two sides as the war continues.

On Sunday, DPM Dar said a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt had called for an immediate and permanent end to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In a televised address after the meeting in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan had hosted the talks to discuss a range of issues, including efforts to ease rising regional tensions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing administration officials.

The more than month-long war between the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected the wider Middle East. The conflict has also had serious economic consequences, with Iran’s effective blockade of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz since the attacks began, causing economic pain across the world.