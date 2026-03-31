Riz Ahmed on working with Mahira Khan: ‘Let’s make it happen’

Riz Ahmed and Mahira Khan in a movie together would be a collaboration fans didn’t know they needed.

During his recent appearance on the BBC Asian Network with host Haroon Rashid to promote new show Bait, the Oscar Winning British actor expressed his desire to work with the Pakistani actress.

In one clip shared by the entertainment reporter on Instagram, Haroon asked Riz, whose real name is Rizwan, “Your family makes a good point, Riz. Why haven't you done anything with Mahira Khan?”

“I know they're talking about Shah Latif in the show,” he added, referring to Riz’s role in the newly released Prime Video series,“but why haven't you done anything with Mahira? I think you'd look great together.”

“I'm ready,” the Hamlet actor replied. “I'm here. Let's make it happen.”

“In Sha ALLAH [If Allah Wills] In Sha ALLAH. Let's do it.” he added.

Haroon captioned the clip, “A romantic drama starring @rizahmed and @mahirahkhan ... Who’s watching? [popcorn and hands in the air emoji].”

While The Legend of Maula Jatt star hasn’t responded to the video personally, she did react to it in her own way.

Mashion, a digital media platform co-founded by Mahira and her brother in 2018, reshared Haroon’s video on their social media handles with a caption that read, “@rizahmed was asked why him and @mahirahkhan haven’t collaborated yet, and honestly, we’re still waiting too.”

While fans were thrilled at the idea of the pairing, some netizens suggested Riz would also look great alongside other Pakistani actresses, including Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi.