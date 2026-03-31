Khloe Kardashian reveals inside story of Lamar Odom’s coma and family stress

Netflix’s new documentary series UNTOLD has kicked off its latest season with a shocking look into Lamar Odom’s life and struggles with addiction.

The first episode focuses on the former NBA star’s drug and alcohol binge that left him in a coma in 2015.

Odom, a two-time NBA champion, also became famous because of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian and his reality TV appearances.

The doc shares Odom’s own account of being found unconscious at the Love Ranch in Nevada, suffering twelve strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma.

Khloe speaks openly about stepping in to care for him, even though they were separated at the time.

The reality icon, however, recalled confronting Odom’s father, Joe, who suggested turning off Lamar’s life support.

Khloe revealed Joe had asked for “$100 and a pair of Nikes” in exchange for leaving, which she gave him and he never returned.

The mother of two explained that she trusted herself to make the right decisions for Lamar as she also had to limit who could visit him after discovering that some people around him were trying to take advantage of the situation.

Odom reflects on the trauma, admitting the experience left him helpless, unable to walk or speak, relying on Khloe for even the most basic care.

His story highlights the devastating effects of addiction, the challenges of family dynamics, and the difficult road to recovery.