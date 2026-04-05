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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite like couple again

Jennifer Garner opened up about what co-parenting really means, saying that it takes teamwork

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite like couple again
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite like couple again

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are showing that life after divorce doesn’t have to be tense.

The former couple was spotted in Los Angeles enjoying time with their 14-year-old son Samuel, looking happy and relaxed together.

They seemed more like a close family than exes, showing that even after years apart, they can put their children first.

Garner was seen wearing a light step and draped her arm around Samuel as they walked, while Affleck stayed calm and easygoing, even stopping for some chicken nuggets.

All of the stars’ fans have seen this side of them before, if it’s co-hosting Samuel’s birthday paintball parties or celebrating holidays.

Their children Violet, 20, and Fin, 17, also remain part of their close family circle.

Garner, however, also opened up about what co-parenting really means, saying that it takes teamwork and balance to raise children across two households.

The actress explained that both she and Affleck have to take on both roles at times, being mom and dad in different ways and that while divorce is hard, they’ve learned to focus on what’s important: their kids.

Even as their personal lives have moved forward with Garner and John Miller and Affleck after Jennifer Lopez, this outing shows that the two can still come together for their family and make it work.

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