Julia Fox backs up Zara Larsson's dig at 'charts obsessed' Taylor Swift

Julia Fox sparks feud rumours with Taylor Swift with recent comment

Julia Fox weighed in on the Zara Larsson drama with Taylor Swift fans, and fuelled speculations of beef with the pop superstar.

The 36-year-old model and actress took to Instagram and commented on a post about the Lush Life hitmaker saying, "no one's looking at the charts but industry people and maybe Taylor Swift fans."

Larsson's comment caught fire on social media as Swifties dragged her for "hypocritical attitude" when she herself posts about her success on charts.

The Midnight Sun songstress later clarified her comment, but Fox did not think there was anything wrong about her statement, and wrote as much in her comment.

Fox herself landed in hot waters with the Swifties after her comment, as they accused her of turning against the Opalite hitmaker because of her close pal Charlie XCX's infamous feud with Swift.

One such comment read, "Julia just wants some attention too and we're not gonna give it to her sorry! And Yes Zara said what she said with ill intent and she lied, she cares about the charts, she has said it a million times she is fake and so is Julia lol."

Another added, "I swear Charli and her circle is so f---ing weird about Taylor," and "Haters gonna hate … petty envious people," chimed in a third.

While Swifties have been engaged in the heated online drama, Swift has remained away from social media.