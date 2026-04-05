Sabrina Carpenter outsmarts former Tv mom Danielle Fishel

Years after Girl Meets World wrapped, Danielle Fishel is still taking notes from her on-screen daughter, Sabrina Carpenter – and honestly, she’s not even mad about it.

Speaking recently, Fishel revealed, “Sabrina gives me great advice.”

Not what you’d expect from a former TV mom, right? But she doubled down: “For being significantly younger than me, she is one of my go-to people to ask for advice because she's got great instincts.”

And when Fishel starts overthinking? Carpenter keeps it simple. “She's like, 'I think you probably already know this.' She's a real special one.”

Of course, the dynamic is not completely one-sided – Fishel has tried giving advice back.

Keyword: tried.

While working on Carpenter’s 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, Fishel admitted, “I thought it wasn't relatable enough, and she politely told me I was wrong.”

Fast forward to a sold-out arena moment and… yeah, Sabrina wins. “This past November, as I heard 20,000 fans… sing every word… I knew she was right. She's always right.”

Their bond goes way beyond TV nostalgia. Carpenter was a bridesmaid at Fishel’s wedding, and even cheered her on during Dancing with the Stars in 2025.

When Fishel performed to Carpenter’s song, she dedicated it straight to her: “We don't want to let Sabrina down, so Sabrina, this one's for you.”

And in case you are wondering – yes, the feelings are mutual. Carpenter told her, she was “so proud” and loved her “so much.”

Honestly? Not your typical Hollywood friendship. And that’s exactly why people cannot get enough of it.