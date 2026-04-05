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Taylor Swift plans to reunite with Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr at Coachella

Taylor Swift's pals Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr will be taking the stage at Coachella music festival

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Taylor Swift plans to reunite with Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr at Coachella
Taylor Swift's pals Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr will be taking the stage at Coachella music festival

Taylor Swift has never performed at the Coachella stage but she is reportedly returning as an attendee this year at the event to watch her friends perform.

The 36-year-old pop superstar last attended the festival in 2024 with her now-fiancé Travis Kelce and the two seemed to be having the best time as they danced and sang along together. 

This year, the Opalite hitmaker is expected to attend her pals Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr's Coachella sets both of whom have highly-anticipated performances planned for the festival. 

Carpenter is one of the headliners for this year - alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G, and will be performing on April 10, 11, and 12. 

While Sombr is listed as a performer on April 12 and April 19. 

Excited fans quickly flocked to the comments and collectively hoped, "SABRINA NEEEDSSSSS TO BRING OUT TAYLOR OMG," for their collaboration The Life of a Showgirl title track.

Some also chanted, "I need Sabrina to arrest Taylor," referring to her Juno arrest tradition.

Despite the rumours, Swift's attendance is not confirmed as of yet.

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