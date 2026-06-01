Islamabad tightens grip on energy use, orders early shutdown of commercial centres

Traffic congestion due to road closures implemented by authorities, following the suspension of transport and closure of markets.— Reuters/File

Pharmacies, hospitals, medical stores exempted from restrictions.

Petrol pumps and CNG stations to continue normal operations.

Restaurants, food outlets and tandoors to shut by 10pm.



As part of energy conservation measures in the wake of US-Iran conflict-driven fuel price hikes and supply constraints, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Monday notified revised business timings across the city, requiring markets and malls to shut by 8pm.

According to the notification, which took effect on June 1, 2026, the closure timing applies to all major markets and shopping centres in Islamabad. However, essential services are exempt from the restrictions.

Under the new order, pharmacies, hospitals, and medical stores will continue to operate without any change in their timings, and petrol pumps and CNG stations will also remain open as per routine.

Restaurants, food outlets, and tandoors have been directed to close by 10pm, with the same deadline set for grocery shops, bakeries, and fruit and vegetable stores, as per the latest notification.

Wedding halls, lawns, and marquees have also been brought under the new schedule and will not be allowed to operate beyond the 10pm deadline.

Officials say the step is part of wider efforts to cut energy consumption and streamline commercial activity during peak hours.

The latest notification follows a series of gradual relaxations and adjustments to business hours across the country in recent weeks, as federal and provincial authorities attempted to balance economic activity with energy-saving targets.

Earlier in May, the federal government had temporarily eased closure restrictions on commercial centres nationwide, allowing extended operating hours for markets, malls, restaurants and other businesses.

The move was later mirrored by provincial governments before fresh curbs were reintroduced in some areas, including Islamabad, under revised conservation plans linked to rising fuel costs and broader energy management efforts.

Most of the country's electricity is produced using imported fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, the prices of which have skyrocketed over recent months amid a raging military conflict in the Mideast and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the key crude oil shipping route in the region.