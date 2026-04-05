Duchess Sophie ditches royal family Easter service last minute: Here's why

King Charles led the members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel for Easter Sunday service, but a beloved member was notably missing from the gathering.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their children after skipping the service for two years. Princess Anne and her husband were also present along with Peter Philips, his two daughter and wife-to-be Harriet Sperling.

However, Prince Edward and his son James, Earl of Wessex, seemed a little lonely without Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor.

Fans were quick to notice and expressed worry over why the mother and daughter were absent from the key royal event.

As the fans began to flood social media with queries, royal editor Rebecca English revealed that while Sophie was to attend the service, she was feeling “under the weather”. As for Lady Louise, she is still at university at St Andrews, “busy with her studies.

Royal fans quickly expressed their concerns about how Sophie has been taking on back-to-back engagements in the past few weeks and how she must have been feeling exhausted.

“Aw, shes been working a lot. Hope she feels better soon,” on user wrote on X.

“Our super Sophie is always on the go. She deserves some rest. Hope she feels better soon,” said another. “She’s a busy bee and deserves to rest today.”

While another well-wisher said, “Sending much love and a happy Easter to our beloved Duchess of Edinburgh, and hoping she'll recover soon.”