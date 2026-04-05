Olivia Rodrigo hints at first single announcement for upcoming album

Olivia Rodrigo teases next surprise from 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo has once again stirred excitement among fans after dropping a new hint about her OR3, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop star, who has been dropping clues through locks across different locations, placed several pink ones which read the words "April," "drop," "17th" and "rainbow."

The drivers license hitmaker had also showed a mark on April 7 in the calendar illustrations shared on her website which led fans to theorise that she will be announcing the first single of her album on April 7, and then releasing it on April 17.

Fans flocked to social media and shared their theories, with one writing, "lead single announcement tuesday the 7th, lead single drop friday the 17th???"

Another gushed, "lead single omgggg," while a third chimed in, "Lead single is 17th, tour is 7th. Or switch around."

Social media users agreed that the upcoming surprise is either a lead single announcement or a tour announcement, which fans believe is also in works.

However, Rodrigo's fans will have to wait and find out what is the meaning behind her clues.