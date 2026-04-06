Paul McCartney looks back at life-changing moments with late wife Linda

Paul McCartney discusses his wife's role in helping him through Beatles split

Paul McCartney believes that his late-wife Linda McCartney is one of the reasons he was able to survive the many ups and downs in his career including The Beatles split.

The 83-year-old music legend spoke about Linda, in his documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, in conversation with director Morgan Neville, sharing how her outlook of life gave him the sense of freedom.

The Let It Be singer shared, “In a situation like that you lost your job, you can get uptight very easily. One of my favorite expressions of hers was, you’d be saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know. I’d love to do so and so, but I can’t. I can’t,’ and she’d say, ‘It’s allowed.’ It’s like all the weight just went off. It’s allowed.”

The consistent reminder made him think freely, Paul admitted, adding that Linda’s influence turned out to be really life-changing for him.

“She liked rock and roll, and she would do things like sneak out of the house late at night and drive into New York with a boyfriend. So there was a lot of freedom in her thinking, so I think that really was good for me.”

Following the Beatles’ breakup, Paul formed the band Wings, and Linda joined him as a keyboardist as well as a singer.

The band went on to achieve great success and the singer still listens to those songs and admires Linda’s natural talent for the art.

Linda and Paul first met in 1967 and married two years later in March 1969. They welcomed three children after their marriage - Mary, Stella and James.

The mom of three passed away after three decades with Paul, in 1998 at the age of 58 after battling breast cancer.