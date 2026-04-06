Explainer: What steps are Centre, provinces taking amid energy crisis?

Workers wait for customers at a fuel station after the government raised fuel prices in Islamabad on April 3, 2026. — AFP

As the US-Israel war on Iran drags on, global energy prices have surged, forcing governments to introduce emergency measures to ease pressure on consumers and conserve fuel.

In Pakistan, the federal government and provinces have rolled out a mix of austerity steps and targeted subsidies, ranging from reduced official spending to direct financial relief for transporters and farmers.

Here's a breakdown of key measures announced by the centre and provinces:

Punjab