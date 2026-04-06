Explainer: What steps are Centre, provinces taking amid energy crisis?
Pakistan rolls out austerity measures, subsidies amid worsening global energy crisis
By
Web Desk
|
Published April 06, 2026
As the US-Israel war on Iran drags on, global energy prices have surged, forcing governments to introduce emergency measures to ease pressure on consumers and conserve fuel.
In Pakistan, the federal government and provinces have rolled out a mix of austerity steps and targeted subsidies, ranging from reduced official spending to direct financial relief for transporters and farmers.
Here's a breakdown of key measures announced by the centre and provinces:
Punjab
All public transport — including the Orange Line Train, Metro Bus, Speedo Bus, and Green Electric Bus — is free of charge.
Subsidy of PKR 100 per litre of diesel per acre for farmers.
Motorcyclists to get Rs100 per 20 litres of petrol.
Allowances of Punjab Assembly members will be reduced by 25% for a period of two months.
70% of the Punjab Assembly's official vehicles will remain off the road.
Physical classes in educational institutions are now held only from Monday to Thursday.
Sindh
Rs2,000 subsidy for each registered motorcyclist for April.
Farmers with land up to 25 acres set to receive Rs1,500 per acre for one month.
Registered passenger buses will receive Rs100,000 per vehicle per month.
Two-axle trucks to get Rs70,000 per month.
Heavy trucks to get Rs80,000 per month.
Intra-city buses with higher fuel consumption will also receive additional support.
Public transport fees frozen.
Fuel allocations for official vehicles cut by 50% for two months.
Centre
50% staff to work from home (except essential services).
Four working days a week (banks, industries, and agriculture exempt).
Complete ban on official dinners.
Meetings to be held via online/video link where possible.
50% cut in fuel quota for the public sector (two months).
Ambulances and public buses are exempt from fuel cuts.
60% reduction in government office transport usage.
20% cut in government expenditure (excluding salaries).
Ban on the purchase of vehicles, ACs, and other equipment.
Federal cabinet to forgo salaries for the next two months (implemented from March).
25% salary cut for Members of Parliament.
Two-day salary deduction for officers above Grade 20.
Petrol levy reduced by Rs80 per litre for one month.
Pakistan Railways to absorb costs so that passenger and freight fares are not increased.
Quarterly 25% toll tax increase withdrawn.
All public transport to remain free for 30 days in Islamabad.
KP
Markets and shopping centres in divisional HQs to close by 9pm.
Markets and commercial areas in other districts to shut by 8pm.
Restaurants, cafes, and eateries to close by 10pm.
Home delivery and takeaway services are allowed to continue.
Marriage halls, marquees, and events to end by 10pm.
Private offices, banks, academies, and gyms are included in curbs.
Hospitals, labs, and emergency services are exempt from restrictions.
Medical stores open 24 hours for medicines only.
Tandoors, petrol pumps, and public transport have been given limited exemptions.
Industrial units and factories are allowed to operate with limits.
Ban on decorative, flood lighting at buildings and events.
Markets are instructed to use only essential lighting.
Billboards, LED screens, and signboards to remain switched off.
Restrictions on ACs, lifts, and escalators after business hours.
Generators banned for non-essential commercial use.
Govt offices to enforce strict energy-saving measures.
Non-essential office work after hours is prohibited.
Balochistan
Markets and shopping centres to close by 8pm.
Pharmacies, tandoors, and nanbais are exempt from closure timings.
Marriage halls and banquet halls to end events by 10pm.
Wedding functions in hotels and restaurants are to conclude by 10pm.
Restaurants and hotels are directed to shut by 10pm.