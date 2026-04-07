‘The Pitt’ drives early success toward major Emmy record

The Pitt is slowly turning into one of those shows people just can’t ignore anymore, especially when it comes to awards.

The HBO medical drama, led by Noah Wyle, had a very strong start and now all the attention is on what comes next for it.

Its first season did really well, getting 13 Emmy nominations and winning five, including one of the biggest awards and because of this, the second season is now being watched very closely.

If it wins again, the show could do something very rare and become one of the few dramas to win back to back Emmys in its first two seasons.

The show is created by R. Scott Gemmill and has been praised for how real and intense it feels.

However, it shows life inside a hospital in a very honest way, which many viewers and critics have connected with.

The performances have also played a big role in making the show stand out.

The Pitt has also been getting attention at other award shows like the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

With such massive response, many believe that it can continue doing well and as the Emmy race moves ahead, people are now waiting to see if the show can keep this success going and reach a big milestone.