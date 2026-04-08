Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez's first 'unexpected' collaboration in works

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift partnering up for surprising project

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are believed to be working together - not on music, but a totally unrelated yet much exciting project for fans.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is rumoured to be collaborating with Gomez, 33, on a makeup collection for her brand Rare Beauty.

Swift's makeup line is expected to convey a "colourful story" inspired by the Grammy winner's album The Life of a Showgirl, as an anonymous tip submitted to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The blind item had Rare capitalised and noted that the "A++ list musician" is very intentionally involved in every step of their dream project coming to life.

While some Swifties doubted the certainty of the anonymous tip, others celebrated excitedly, writing, "i’ve been wanting a taylor makeup line so if this is the way i get then so be it!"

Another wrote, "OMFG A MAKEUP LINE WOULD BE PERFECT."

Expectedly, there was a huge demand for the classic Swift red lipstick, with fans writing, "A red lipstick designed by Taylor Swift is the only thing I ask of life."

One chimed in, "This would actually make sense with Selena posting Taylor randomly for 2 days straight," referring to a surge of collaboration rumours last month.

Neither Swift nor the Rare Beauty founder have addressed the speculations.