Why is Israel attacking Lebanon? massive airstrikes kill dozens in Beirut

Israeli Defence Forces have launched their largest airstrikes so far against Lebanon after the United States (U.S.) and Islamic Republic of Iran announced a 14-day truce, marking a major ceasefire violation and an apparent challenge to the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts achieved significant results on Wednesday after Trump said that he would extend his deadline for Iran by two weeks on the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iran also agreed to a ceasefire and thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir played an active role in diplomatic efforts.

PM Shehbaz said that the ceasefire included Lebanon; however, Israel has rejected this claim and launched massive attacks on Beirut.

According to Times of Israel, IDF’s airstrikes have killed dozens in Beirut and Israel has pledged to continue fighting Hezbollah.

IDF said that it planned the latest strikes weeks ago, adding that this wave did not represent “closing strikes”.

According to the IDF, the strikes were carried out across Lebanon by 50 fighter jets that dropped some 160 bombs on 100 targets within 10 minutes.

Why is Israel attacking Lebanon?

A popular Pakistan-based OSINT account Irves_watch claimed: “Israel wants to extend the war and Pakistan wants to end the war. The actual fighting is happening between Pakistani and Israeli diplomats.”

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan does not recognise Israel and considers it an illegal occupier of Palestinian land.

Pakistan PM has urged all warring parties to show restraint after ceasefire violations. However, neither Israel nor Hezbollah has formally announced the cessation of hostilities.

President Trump has yet to react to Israel’s ceasefire violations.