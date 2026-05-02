 
Geo News

Met Gala 2026: Who's attending, who's banned? See full list

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Met Gala 2026: Who&apos;s attending, who&apos;s banned? See full list
Met Gala 2026: Who’s attending, who’s banned? See full list

The annual fashion event is set to take place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Meta Gala 2026’s theme is “Costume Art” with a strict dress code of “Fashion is Art.” The event marks the inauguration of the new Condé M. Nast Galleries, a permanent fashion-dedicated space.

But fans worldwide are speculating about who’s gonna come and who’s gonna miss the biggest event.

Here’s a complete breakdown.

Who’s attending Met Gala 2026 (confirmed)?

Co chairs

  • Beyonce (Returning after 10 years)
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Venus Williams
  • Anna Wintour

Host Committee

  • Zoë Kravitz
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doja Cat
  • Gwendoline Christie
  • Alex Consani
  • Misty Copeland
  • Elizabeth Debicki
  • Lena Dunham
  • Paloma Elsesser
  • LISA
  • Chloe Malle
  • Sam Smith
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Lauren Wasser
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Yseult
  • Adut Akech
  • Angela Bassett
  • Sinéad Burke
  • Rebecca Hall
  • Aime Mullins
  • Tschabalala Self
  • Amy Sherald
  • Chase Sui Wonders
  • Red Carpet Hosts/ Livestream Correspondents
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Ashley Graham
  • La La Anthony

Lead Sponsors

  • Jeff Bezoz
  • Lauren Sànchez

Who’s attending (rumoured)?

The usual attendees to the event are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and Rihhana.

There are chances that Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the stars of the recently released movie “The Devil Wears Parada 2” will also be attending.

Who is missing it?

Donald Trump heads the list of celebrities who will never be invited to the Met Gala. This was announced by none other than Anna Wintour.

Tim Gunn is another who is permanently banned from attending because of the joke he made about Wintour being carried down the stairs by her bodyguards.

Other celebrities who vowed to boycott the Met Gala are Amy Schumer, Zayn Malik, and Tina Fey, saying that it’s a “farce” or a “parade of jerks.”

Finally, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani will also skip the gala after announcing that he will not attend it.

Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Kylie Jenner's housekeeper alleges ‘mental abuse'
Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Kylie Jenner's housekeeper alleges ‘mental abuse'
Spirit Airlines faces shutdown due to financial crisis: How is it linked to Iran war?
Spirit Airlines faces shutdown due to financial crisis: How is it linked to Iran war?
No work, no school, no shopping: America's May Day shutdown explained
No work, no school, no shopping: America's May Day shutdown explained
HMRC new VAT rates explained: What petrol, diesel drivers must know now
HMRC new VAT rates explained: What petrol, diesel drivers must know now
May's ‘Flower Moon' is set to appear smaller in size with yellow-orange hue: Here's why
May's ‘Flower Moon' is set to appear smaller in size with yellow-orange hue: Here's why
Mortgage rates rise 6.3%, snapping 3-week losing streak
Mortgage rates rise 6.3%, snapping 3-week losing streak
What is on Taylor Swift's website? Here's everything to know about ‘Toy Story' style countdown
What is on Taylor Swift's website? Here's everything to know about ‘Toy Story' style countdown
What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill'
What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill'