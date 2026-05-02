Met Gala 2026: Who’s attending, who’s banned? See full list

Published May 02, 2026
The annual fashion event is set to take place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Meta Gala 2026’s theme is “Costume Art” with a strict dress code of “Fashion is Art.” The event marks the inauguration of the new Condé M. Nast Galleries, a permanent fashion-dedicated space.
But fans worldwide are speculating about who’s gonna come and who’s gonna miss the biggest event.
Here’s a complete breakdown.
Co chairs
Host Committee
Lead Sponsors
The usual attendees to the event are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and Rihhana.
There are chances that Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the stars of the recently released movie “The Devil Wears Parada 2” will also be attending.
Donald Trump heads the list of celebrities who will never be invited to the Met Gala. This was announced by none other than Anna Wintour.
Tim Gunn is another who is permanently banned from attending because of the joke he made about Wintour being carried down the stairs by her bodyguards.
Other celebrities who vowed to boycott the Met Gala are Amy Schumer, Zayn Malik, and Tina Fey, saying that it’s a “farce” or a “parade of jerks.”
Finally, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani will also skip the gala after announcing that he will not attend it.