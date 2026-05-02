Met Gala 2026: Who’s attending, who’s banned? See full list

The annual fashion event is set to take place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Meta Gala 2026’s theme is “Costume Art” with a strict dress code of “Fashion is Art.” The event marks the inauguration of the new Condé M. Nast Galleries, a permanent fashion-dedicated space.

But fans worldwide are speculating about who’s gonna come and who’s gonna miss the biggest event.

Here’s a complete breakdown.

Who’s attending Met Gala 2026 (confirmed)?

Co chairs

Beyonce (Returning after 10 years)



Nicole Kidman



Venus Williams



Anna Wintour



Host Committee

Zoë Kravitz



Sabrina Carpenter



Doja Cat



Gwendoline Christie



Alex Consani



Misty Copeland



Elizabeth Debicki



Lena Dunham



Paloma Elsesser



LISA



Chloe Malle



Sam Smith



Teyana Taylor



Lauren Wasser



A’ja Wilson



Yseult



Adut Akech



Angela Bassett



Sinéad Burke



Rebecca Hall



Aime Mullins



Tschabalala Self



Amy Sherald



Chase Sui Wonders



Red Carpet Hosts/ Livestream Correspondents



Emma Chamberlain



Cara Delevingne



Ashley Graham



La La Anthony



Lead Sponsors

Jeff Bezoz



Lauren Sànchez



Who’s attending (rumoured)?

The usual attendees to the event are Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and Rihhana.

There are chances that Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the stars of the recently released movie “The Devil Wears Parada 2” will also be attending.

Who is missing it?

Donald Trump heads the list of celebrities who will never be invited to the Met Gala. This was announced by none other than Anna Wintour.

Tim Gunn is another who is permanently banned from attending because of the joke he made about Wintour being carried down the stairs by her bodyguards.

Other celebrities who vowed to boycott the Met Gala are Amy Schumer, Zayn Malik, and Tina Fey, saying that it’s a “farce” or a “parade of jerks.”

Finally, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani will also skip the gala after announcing that he will not attend it.