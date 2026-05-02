Alex Zanardi, Italian trailblazer: former F1 driver, Paralympic champion, dies aged 59

Alex Zanardi, former F1 driver, has passed away at the age of 59, his family confirmed on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Zanardi, who had a traumatic car crash that resulted in losing both his legs, didn’t lose hope and triumphed with the gold medal at the Paralympics.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May,” his family said in a statement.

The family didn’t mention the cause of death but added, “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

However, the family asked for privacy at this difficult time, stating, “The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected, during this period of mourning.”

Former F1 driver Zanardi, hailing from Bologna, debuted his Formula One career in 1991 and later became the trailblazer in CART racing in the U.S., winning championships one after another in 1997 and 1998.

Zanardi’s life took a sudden, dramatic turn in September 2001 in Germany, when a fatal car crash involving high-speed during a CART race resulted in the loss of both legs.

The incident didn’t shatter his dreams; Alex after recovering, turned to para-cycling, thus emerging as the trailblazing figure of Italian Paralympics.

He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games, held in Brazil.