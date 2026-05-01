Pentagon strikes AI deals with 7 tech giants: See complete list

The Pentagon revealed that it has finalised artificial intelligence (AI) agreements with seven major technology companies on May 1, 2026.

The technology company has decided to deploy their AI tools on classified military networks, notably excluding Anthropic, which was blacklisted over a dispute about AI safety guardrails.

The seven AI partners are:

Google



Microsoft



Amazon Web Services



Nvidia



OpenAI



SpaceX



Reflection AI



The involvement of seven tech companies instead of one major AI giant indicates that the Pentagon avoids overreliance on a single AI provider.

Anthropic’s Claude was the lone AI model previously accessible to the department through the classified network.

However, relations deteriorated further when Anthropic demanded guardrails be set in place, preventing the military from weaponising their technology to develop autonomous arms or conduct mass surveillance.

In March, the Pentagon labelled Anthropic as a “supply chain risk,” citing that it is typically reserved for foreign adversaries, banning its use across the Defense Department and its contractors.

President Trump also announced that the administration would sever ties with the company.

As a result, Anthropic filed suit, and a federal judge recently halted the government’s attempt.

Although on the blacklist, Pentagon personnel have been unwilling to move away from Anthropic’s programs because they perceive them as superior. Officials have six months to get rid of them.