Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Kylie Jenner’s housekeeper alleges ‘mental abuse’

American socialite Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper, alleging that she endured years of racial discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Making major claims, she accused her of denying bathroom breaks and access to drinking water.

The household name Juana Delgado filed the lawsuit against Jenner, her companies, and staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian in Los Angeles County court.

The maid, who started working for Jenner in May 2019, included the 28-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, her businesses, her staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, and two staffing firms in her lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Court.

The court document reveals that Soto claimed workplace conditions became worse in late 2023 when Sibrian was appointed as her supervisor.

Sibrian mocked her talking style, immigration status, and race, calling her “stupid.”

Soto made a human resources complaint in 2024, but once Sibrian was put on leave and then reinstated, she became subject to retaliatory actions such as decreased wages and more work.

There were also personal struggles, according to the suit. She was denied proper bereavement leave following the death of her brother, while her colleagues would whisper that she was “lying.”

In April 2025, Soto wrote a handwritten letter to Jenner, leaving an emotional message on her bed.

She wrote: "I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused.”

However, she stated that she felt sure that Jenner would not permit such behaviour if she knew about it.

After writing the letter, Soto claims that she was warned that she could be fired if she looked at or smiled at Jenner, and she had to "vanish" if she came across her.

Soto quit in August 2025 because of anxiety and insomnia. Soto's lawyer, Della Shaker, who is also representing another housekeeper who sued Jenner, said Soto's situation involved “multiple employment and labour law violations.”