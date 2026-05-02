Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets? 

Published May 02, 2026
After Coachella 2026's massive hit, organisers have opened up advanced ticket sales for 2027.
With this move, fans have an early chance to secure passes months before the festival’s lineup is confirmed.
Following the announcement, Coachella 2027 is scheduled for April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
The sale for advance passes is live from Friday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.
Tickets are available at different pricing tiers. As each pricing tier sells out, the next tier opens at a higher price point.
Therefore, early birds can secure the most discounted deals.
All prices have service fees. Weekend 1 passes are priced $50 higher than Weekend 2 passes at every tier.
All ticket types qualify for a payment plan, where fans can secure their spots with only $49 upfront and pay monthly until January 2027.