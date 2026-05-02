 
Geo News

Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets?

Coachella 2027 passes are available at lower prices before lineup announcement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets?
Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets? 

After Coachella 2026's massive hit, organisers have opened up advanced ticket sales for 2027.

With this move, fans have an early chance to secure passes months before the festival’s lineup is confirmed.

Following the announcement, Coachella 2027 is scheduled for April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The sale for advance passes is live from Friday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available at different pricing tiers. As each pricing tier sells out, the next tier opens at a higher price point.

Therefore, early birds can secure the most discounted deals.

How much do Coachella 2027 tickets cost?

All prices have service fees. Weekend 1 passes are priced $50 higher than Weekend 2 passes at every tier.

  • General admission (GA): Weekend 1 starts from $599, Weekend 2 starts at $549
  • GA + Shuttle pass: Weekend 1 starts from $729,Weekend 2 starts from $679
  • GA 4-Pack: Weekend 1 starts from $589 per pass, Weekend 2 starts from $539 per pass
  • VIP Pass: Weekend 1 starts from $1,299, Weekend 2 starts from $1,249

All ticket types qualify for a payment plan, where fans can secure their spots with only $49 upfront and pay monthly until January 2027.

Spirit Airlines faces shutdown due to financial crisis: How is it linked to Iran war?
Spirit Airlines faces shutdown due to financial crisis: How is it linked to Iran war?
No work, no school, no shopping: America's May Day shutdown explained
No work, no school, no shopping: America's May Day shutdown explained
HMRC new VAT rates explained: What petrol, diesel drivers must know now
HMRC new VAT rates explained: What petrol, diesel drivers must know now
May's ‘Flower Moon' is set to appear smaller in size with yellow-orange hue: Here's why
May's ‘Flower Moon' is set to appear smaller in size with yellow-orange hue: Here's why
Mortgage rates rise 6.3%, snapping 3-week losing streak
Mortgage rates rise 6.3%, snapping 3-week losing streak
What is on Taylor Swift's website? Here's everything to know about ‘Toy Story' style countdown
What is on Taylor Swift's website? Here's everything to know about ‘Toy Story' style countdown
What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill'
What is Kwonsiwon? Everything to know about mysterious app from ‘If Wishes Could kill'
Who is Dr Nicole Saphier? Trump's new Surgeon General pick replacing Casey Means
Who is Dr Nicole Saphier? Trump's new Surgeon General pick replacing Casey Means