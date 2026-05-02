Spirit Airlines shuts down, cancels all-flights: what happens to stranded passengers now?

The most economical airline operating across America has announced a major decision.

Spirit Airlines shares the news that it is shutting down its business, canceling all flights on May 2, 2026.

The airline has been facing serious economic crush since the covid-19 pandemic.

Spirit, multiple times in recent years, has warned of its poor economic health, stating there was “substantial doubt” over its ability to continue flying the operations.

The airline has filed for bankruptcy twice, with the most recent in August 2025.

In 2025, Spirit was ranked as the eighth-largest US airline by its seating capacity.

The airline was widely recognized as offering the ultra-economical base fares in the US, charging extra for things like carry-on bags.

What happens to stranded passengers now?

Spirit had booking of about 9,000 flights from May 2 to the end of the month, totaling 1.8 million seats, as per the aviation analytics firm Cirium.

So over the coming month, an estimated 300 flights and 60,000 passengers will be affected every single day.

The sudden cancellation will further push the domestic US flight fares across the aviation industry.

Now, with Spirit canceling the 2% of domestic US flights it was scheduled to operate this summer, fares are likely to surge across the industry.

Over the last 25 years, eight key US airlines have filed for bankruptcy, but a complete airline shutdown is far more unusual.

Spirit’s closure is seen as the first shutdown of a major US airline since Midway Airlines collapsed in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to CNN, other US airlines have stepped up to support the affected passengers.

However, the outlet didn’t mention what the policy would be for these airlines to follow but did mention American Airlines officials, who said it had “immediately implemented fare caps on Main Cabin tickets for Spirit routes where we also offer nonstop service.”