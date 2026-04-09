Security beefed up in Islamabad ahead of high-level US-Iran peace talks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador Natalie Baker pictured during a meeting on April 9, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGoP

US envoy appreciates Pakistan “sincere” diplomatic role.

Authorities postpone govt schools exams around Red Zone.

Traffic wardens on roads to facilitate and guide public.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met United States Ambassador Natalie Baker and discussed the current situation in the Middle East, while exchanging views on the high-level US-Iran peace talks scheduled to begin in Islamabad from tomorrow (Friday).

Pakistan is set to host the US and Iran delegations following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire brokered by Islamabad.

The war began when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran that assassinated its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, sparking retaliatory attacks from Tehran on Gulf nations and Israel.

The country, which has forged a close relationship with US President Donald Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

Both Tehran and Washington said they had agreed to a two-week truce barely an hour before Trump's deadline to obliterate Iran was set to expire.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had told reporters that President Trump is dispatching his Iran negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan for talks, adding that the first round of negotiations would take place this week.

Today, US officials led by Baker called on Naqvi, where the two sides held a detailed discussion on arrangements for the negotiations. The American ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s “sincere” and strong diplomatic role, particularly in the backdrop of recent regional developments.

During the meeting, Naqvi informed Baker that a comprehensive plan had been prepared to ensure foolproof security for all foreign guests “in every respect”. He said US VP Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be Pakistan’s special guests during the high-level engagement in the federal capital.

The huddle also focused on the overall security and logistical arrangements for the visiting foreign delegations expected in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, authorities have enforced extraordinary security and traffic measures across Islamabad due to the arrival of foreign delegations, with key roads facing diversions and closures.

The Islamabad Traffic Police said a special traffic plan had been implemented in the city, while all heavy traffic would remain banned from entering Islamabad today and tomorrow.

Under the traffic plan, the Expressway from Zero Point to Korral Chowk will remain closed from both sides, while diversions will also be placed on the Islamabad Express Highway because of the movement of foreign delegations.

Commuters travelling from Peshawar to Rawalpindi via GT Road have been advised to use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road and Rawat routes. Similarly, those travelling from Lahore to Peshawar have been directed to use Rawat, Chak Beli Road and the Taxila Motorway.

Traffic police also advised people travelling from Margalla Road to Rawalpindi to use Ninth Avenue, while traffic heading from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point will also be diverted towards Ninth Avenue.

For commuters travelling from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi, the designated alternative routes are Korang Road, Bani Gala and Lehtrar Road. Those coming from Rawalpindi to Islamabad have been instructed to use Murree Road via Ninth Avenue.

Moreover, traffic moving from Peshawar to Lahore has been advised to travel via the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fateh Jang Motorway.

In a related development, authorities have also postponed examinations at government schools located around the Red Zone.

According to official notifications, exams have been deferred at two examination centres established at IMCB G-6/4, as well as at the examination centre set up in Prime Minister’s Staff Colony, G-5.

A police spokesperson said Islamabad Traffic Police personnel were present on roads to facilitate and guide the public, urging citizens to allow extra travel time, show patience, and cooperate with traffic officials during the movement of foreign delegations.