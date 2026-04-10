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Jenna Ortega recalls her struggles as child star in Hollywood: 'Prove myself'

Jenna Ortega turned rejection into power - here's how

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Jenna Ortega recalls her struggles as child star in Hollywood: &apos;Prove myself&apos;
Jenna Ortega recalls her struggles as child star in Hollywood: 'Prove myself'

Before she became one of Hollywood's most demanded faces, Jenna Ortega was doing something far less glamorous: starting over.

Yes, even after years as a child star.

The Wednesday famed star recently opened up about the awkward phase no one warns you about, that in-between moment, where you are no loner "the cute kid," but not quite taken seriously either. 

After stepping away from early projects, she found herself walking into rooms where nobody knew her.

“I had to prove myself and meet all these new casting directors who didn’t know who I was,” she admitted. At one point, it felt easier to just… stop. “It just felt like a good time to call it quits if I was going to.”

And then came the rejection.

She auditioned for Hereditary – didn’t get it. A major role, gone. But instead of spiraling, Ortega shrugged it off with a mindset that now feels like her secret weapon: “I never really question it… what’s meant to be mine will come to me.”

Turns out, she was right.

Not long after, she landed YOU – a turning point that reminded her why she started in the first place. One set, one experience, and suddenly quitting was not an option anymore.

Now? She’s not chasing roles – they are chasing her.

Looking back, those early rejections were not setbacks. They were filters. The industry did not open the door for her – she rebuilt the entrance.

And honestly, that’s a much better origin story.

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