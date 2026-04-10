Brooklyn Beckham calls wife Nicola 'best friend' amid family rift

Love is blooming for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham – even if the family group chat might still be on mute.

Marking their fourth wedding anniversary, Brooklyn kept things classic (and very on-brand) with a bouquet of white roses and a heartfelt note that read: “Happy 4 year Anniversary baby x I love you with all my heart x.”

But he didn’t stop there. “We have been through so much together and today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend x,” he wrote, adding, “I can't wait to grow old together with you x I love you so much x.”

If that sounds a little extra emotional… well, context matters.

The couple – who tied the knot in a lavish 2022 Florida wedding – have been navigating ongoing tension with Brooklyn’s famous family, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn did not exactly keep things subtle. “I have been silent for years…” he wrote at the time, before adding, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Meanwhile, Nicol’s side of the family appears firmly in their corner – even sending anniversary flowers with a note full of love.

So where does that leave things? Complicated.

But if Brooklyn’s latest post proves anything, it’s this: whatever storm is happening outside, inside their marriage, it’s all roses.