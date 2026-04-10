Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff step out for musical double date with husbands

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore stay close together after mom group whirlwind drama

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff brought their husbands Taylor Goldsmith and Matthew Koma, respectively, to a double date at the Bruce Springsteen concert.

The 42-year-old actress and musician took to Instagram and shared a video clip of the group singing along and enjoying the show as the music legend, 76, performed Bun to Run.

Alongside the video, the This Is Us star wrote on Stories, "Mentally I'm still here. Springsteen date night!!!"

Moore also tagged Goldsmith, Koma, and Duff in the post and the Lizzy McGuire alum, 38, and her husband reposted the post to their Stories.

The double date took place at one of Springsteen’s shows from his ongoing Land of Hope and Dreams American tour.

Moore and the Mature hitmaker have been close friends for a long time, and faced the Ashley Tisdale mom group drama together.

The Tangled actress and Duff were labelled as “toxic,” along with their other mom group friends in the essay Tisdale wrote in The Cut earlier this year.

Both the media personalities however, avoided discussing the drama publicly at the time and came out of it together.

Moore and her husband also attended Duff’s sold-out Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour and celebrated the pop superstar's return to music.