Scott Mills hit with major financial blow after shocking BBC exit

Scott Mills is facing another setback in his career as problems continue after his exit from the BBC.

The former Radio 2 DJ was recently let go after new information about his old police case and the effects are now spreading into other parts of his work.

Since leaving the BBC, Mills has already lost several opportunities as his episode of Celebrity Bake Off was removed and now his long-running work in pantomime is also coming to an end.

In recent years, the TV star was performing in shows like Jack and the Beanstalk all over cities such as Swansea, Leicester and High Wycombe, where he played Mayor Mills and got strong support from live audiences.

Reports revealed that he made around £190,000 a year from these stage shows. However, now, Imagine Theatre, the company that first worked with him in pantomime, confirmed that there are no plans to hire him for the upcoming season.

Industry insider also say that the reaction has been quick, with many stepping back from working with him.

The situation links back to Mills past case that was investigated by police and it was then later got dropped due to lack of evidence.

Moreover, recent updates brought it back into attention, leading to his BBC exit and the wider impact on his career.