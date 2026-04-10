Coachella 2026: Lambrini Girls drop out, singer Phoebe Lunny suffers injury

Coachella 2026 has lost one of its punk acts after Lambrini Girls announced they will no longer perform at the festival.

The decision came after lead singer Phoebe Lunny fractured her neck while in Australia and was later diagnosed with an acute brain injury.

Doctors have ordered the U.K.-based musician not to fly or perform for six weeks.

It has forced the band to cancel their highly anticipated set.

Lunny took to Instagram to update her fans about her health scare.

“We are so gutted guys. We want to be there so badly,” Lunny wrote in an April 8 post.

She added that while she expects a “speedy recovery,” the seriousness of the injury left her with no choice.

She joked that if it were a broken leg she would “do a Dave Grohl and play it,” referencing the Foo Fighters frontman’s famous 2015 performance from a chair after breaking his fibula.

The cancellation follows a difficult year for the band, as bassist Selin Macieira-Bosgelmez previously stepped back from touring to focus on mental health.

Despite the setbacks, Lunny expressed gratitude for fans, saying that seeing diverse crowds come together to mosh, cry, and scream remains her “greatest joy.”

While Coachella’s 2026 lineup still features major names like Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, Lambrini Girls’ absence underscores the importance of health and recovery over performance.