'Stepping stone towards peace': PM Shehbaz meets VP Vance as Islamabad talks begin

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America on the sidelines of Islamabad Talks, Islamabad, Saturday April 11, 2026. — Prime Minister's Office

Shehbaz, Vance hold talks as negotiations begin.

US delegation includes Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Pakistan vows continued facilitation between both sides.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met United States Vice President JD Vance as the Islamabad talks formally commenced, hoping that these negotiations would serve as a stepping stone towards durable peace in the Middle East.

The US vice president was accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, while the prime minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the prime minister expressed hope that the talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its role in facilitating both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace.

The meeting comes shortly after a high-level US delegation headed by Vice President Vance and comprising Witkoff and Kushner, arrived in Islamabad earlier today to participate in the negotiations.

The talks follow a two-week ceasefire announced by President Trump after weeks of conflict that saw US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Despite the pause, tensions remain high, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing hostilities involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Earlier, a senior Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf also arrived in Islamabad ahead of the talks. The delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is expected to play a key role in the negotiations.

Ahead of the talks, Ghalibaf stressed that Washington must fulfil prior commitments, including easing restrictions on Iranian assets and ensuring a ceasefire in Lebanon, warning that progress would otherwise be difficult.

Vice President Vance expressed cautious optimism about the outcome but warned that any attempt by Iran to undermine the process would draw a firm response.

The conflict, which began on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and widespread regional instability. Tehran responded with retaliatory operations, including the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region.

A ceasefire was eventually announced on April 8, with Pakistan playing a central role in mediation. However, key disagreements persist. Washington has proposed a 15-point framework focusing on nuclear and missile issues, sanctions relief and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has presented a 10-point plan seeking greater control over the waterway, transit fees, and comprehensive sanctions removal.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan’s diplomatic role, backing its efforts to de-escalate tensions and facilitate negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.

What's on the table?

As delegations from the US and Iran sit down for critical negotiations in Islamabad, a wide-ranging but complex issues are expected to dominate the discussion, The News reported.

Negotiations are structured around two competing proposals: a 10-point framework presented by Iran and a 15-point plan advanced by the United States. While both sides have expressed willingness to engage, significant differences remain.

At the heart of the negotiations is Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington is pressing for firm guarantees that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons, alongside strict limits on uranium enrichment and intrusive monitoring by the IAEA.

Iran, however, is seeking recognition of its right to pursue peaceful nuclear activities, including enrichment, which it considers a matter of national sovereignty.

Economic sanctions are another central issue. Iran is demanding the immediate and complete lifting of all US and international sanctions, along with the release of its frozen financial assets abroad.

The US position differs sharply, favouring a phased easing of sanctions tied directly to verifiable Iranian compliance on nuclear and security commitments.

Control and access to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz is also a major point of contention. Iran is seeking formal recognition of its regulatory role over the passage, citing its geographic and economic significance.

The US, on the other hand, insists on fully open and secure international shipping lanes without restrictions, given the strait’s importance to global energy supplies.

Regional influence remains a sensitive topic. Washington is pushing for an end to Iran’s support for allied armed groups across the Middle East, while Iran is demanding a halt to military actions against those groups and broader de-escalation in regional conflicts.

Iran has called for the withdrawal of US forces from the region and a formal guarantee of non-aggression. The US has not indicated willingness to scale back its military footprint, citing security commitments to allies.

Another contentious issue is Iran’s ballistic missile programme. The US is seeking limits on missile development and broader defence capabilities, while Iran views such demands as an infringement on its sovereign right to self-defence.

Tehran has also raised the issue of compensation for damages resulting from recent conflicts, while the US is expected to push for accountability mechanisms addressing attacks on its interests and allies.